Taylor Wilde Comments On Changing Her Character In IMPACT Wrestling

Taylor Wilde recently spoke with the Canadian Press for an interview to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout spoke about her recent character change.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she’s introduced her real life into her latest character change: “I’ll be 37 at the end of this month. I’ve been a full-time firefighter for nine years. I’ve collected a few divorces. I’ve had a child, so I know who I am now I get to bring that to this larger-than-life audience and stage and platform. That’s what makes a successful wrestler: being you turned up to 11.”

On her loyalty to the Knockouts division: “I’ve always had my loyalty to Impact because the women’s division has always brought something a little different. They’re always pushing a diverse lineup and it’s not just aesthetic, it’s a high caliber of wrestling.”

Check out the complete Taylor Wilde interview at Yahoo.com.