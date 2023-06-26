Ted DiBiase Recalls Former WWE Star Showing Up To A Match Under The Influence Of Drugs

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed his run with the IRS (Mike Rotundo) as Money, Inc. on the latest “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast. The group was formed in early 1992.

DiBiase discussed why his IRS vs. The Legion of Doom match at SummerSlam ’92 at Wembley Stadium started early:

“Poor Joe (Animal) was responsible and had to be responsible for Mike (Hawk). We went on second because Joe realized Mike had taken something. He went to Vince and said, ‘I don’t know if he’ll be conscious by the time we get to our match.’ Mike had a serious drug problem.”

When DiBiase was asked if Hawk was under the influence when he entered the ring for that match, he replied:

“Well, yea, but it kind of like it hadn’t really had the opportunity to take effect. That’s why Joe went to Vince and said, ‘He might not be functioning well.’ Rightfully so, it pissed Vince off and that’s why we went on second.”

Hawk was reported to have vanished after the show, did not fly back with everyone else, and did not appear on television, leaving no word with anyone. Hawk was suspended for six weeks, which caused him to quit the company.

DiBiase said, “I’m sorry, but Mike was being a big baby. I mean, again, I felt sorry for Joe, for Animal. Here’s a guy who’s trying to do it right and he’s got a partner who basically is a nice guy but he doesn’t have both his oars in the water. Again, when you’re somebody dealing with a drug addiction, you got to get rid of it. You got to make a choice. It’s either the drugs or your career.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)