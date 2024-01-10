Teddy Hart Set For Court This Week To Face Drug Charges

Teddy Hart is scheduled to appear in court this week following his arrest on July 15th on charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Each of these charges is considered a third-degree felony in Florida. In addition to those charges, he was cited for failing to stop at a steady red light, which caused him to be pulled over in the first place. He is on his way to court right now.

According to court documents, he will appear in court on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. in Titusville, Florida, regarding the arrest. It is listed as a mandatory appearance in “Early Resolution.”

There is a division in Florida that is in charge of offering plea deals to those who have been arrested in order to keep them from going to a felony trial and resolving the situation there. Hart’s court appearance has been delayed several times since his arrest, and the court has stated that this is the final allowed delay.

Hart has had previous run-ins with police. He was initially thought to be the next member of the legendary Hart family to become a successful wrestler. That did not happen due to personal reasons.