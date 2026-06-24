Tenille Dashwood And Mike Rallis Announce Birth Of Their Second Child

According to PEOPLE, former WWE stars Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis have officially welcomed their second child. The couple’s newest addition was born on Friday, June 19th, and the announcement was confirmed on Monday, June 22nd. They shared a photo on social media featuring Dashwood, Rallis, and their newborn. This marks another significant milestone for the couple, who welcomed their first child in March 2025.

Rallis, known to WWE fans as Riddick Moss, spoke to the publication on Father’s Day about the significance of the moment. He expressed his gratitude for his growing family, saying he feels fortunate to be surrounded by his loved ones.

Rallis said, “As I sit here on Father’s Day, I just feel so grateful for my perfect little family. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

The couple has largely focused on family life in recent years after stepping away from regular in-ring competition. Dashwood, well-known to wrestling fans for her stints in WWE, TNA, and other promotions worldwide, last competed in a match in April 2024. Since then, she has taken a break from active competition to embrace her role as a mother.

Rallis has also been absent from the ring for some time, with his most recent match occurring in September 2024. He has not returned to competition since then. The couple frequently shares updates about their personal lives as parents, giving fans occasional glimpses into their journey outside of professional wrestling.