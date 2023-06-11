“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Reveals What He Can’t Stand About WWE (Video)

Scripted promos.

It’s the one thing that “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. can’t stand about modern WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend vented about this during a rant on his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” program.

“They do these scripted interviews nowadays and I can’t stand it,” DiBiase Sr. exclaimed. “I said, ‘Look, I’m going to look this over, and I’m going to say what the message is here, but it’s not going to be word-for-word what you’ve written.”

DiBiase Sr. continued, “It’s gotta be me. The more me it is, the more real it is to the people.”

