The Miz Recalls First Time He Saw “Hate Me Now” Video For WrestleMania Main Event

The Miz recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran revealed the first time he saw the memorable “Hate Me Now” video promo on himself was moments before he actually stepped in the ring against John Cena at WrestleMania 27.

“I swear, I’m standing, getting ready to go out. I think my music’s gonna hit and all of a sudden, this amazing video plays and I go, ‘Oh my gosh’ and then my music hit and I went, wait, I gotta perform after that,” Miz recalled. “That was amazing, that was incredible. I didn’t even know that was happening.”

The Miz continued, “That’s the incredible part and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God. How’d you not know?’ It’s like, ‘I don’t know how I didn’t know. No one told me.’ It was so busy that day that it’s just, I was doing this, I was doing media, I was getting ready, my brain prepared for the match and then once you see that video, you go, oh wow and then your music hits and you go, oh wow. Alright.”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.