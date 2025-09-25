The Miz Reveals Vince McMahon Once Made WWE Stars Cut Promos As Animals

WWE veteran The Miz appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including a promo class led by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 2010, where talents were instructed to cut promos as if they were animals.

Miz said, “By the way, previous to this, we were having promo classes. And during that promo class with Vince McMahon, that day, he wanted us to get our inner animal out. So we’d had to cut promos like dogs.”

He continued, “I watched Sheamus and Wade Barrett cut a promo as dogs. (Barks) I’m telling you, like, that was promo class that day. But honestly… when I got in that match, and if you watch that match back, you can see I am literally channeling an inner animal. I am seeing the injury, and when an animal sees an injury, ‘That’s your target, that’s where you go.’”

The Miz added, “When a shark smells blood in the water, they target that, right? So that’s what my mindset was, so it helped, that promo class helped me get into that, lock into that mode.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)