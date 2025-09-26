The Miz Reveals Whether Maryse Is Open To Returning To WWE

WWE veteran The Miz spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely about several topics, including whether Maryse is open to returning to the company.

Miz said, “If the right opportunity presents itself.”

On teaming with Maryse against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33:

“I loved walking down the ramp with my wife as a tag team. It’s really cool, especially watching Seth and Becky, and AJ and CM Punk. It’s so cool and not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania, that was a really cool moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

