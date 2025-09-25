Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule For 2026

Brock Lesnar’s explosive return at WWE SummerSlam is reportedly just the start of a major comeback run. According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, “The Beast Incarnate” is currently penciled in to appear at two of WWE’s biggest events of early 2026 — the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42. Sources note that creative plans are being built around Lesnar’s participation, and WWE will proceed under the assumption that he will be available for both shows unless informed otherwise.

Lesnar’s return was marked by a dominant showing at Wrestlepalooza, where he squashed John Cena in under ten minutes in what was described as a major relaunch for one of WWE’s most iconic attractions. The match was his first in over two years, with his last appearance coming at SummerSlam 2023 in a loss to Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar’s absence throughout 2024 led to several creative shifts, including his removal from the Royal Rumble match and the cancellation of a planned program with GUNTHER. However, his decisive victory over Cena firmly reestablished him as a main event-level force. Despite their Wrestlepalooza clash, reports indicate that a rematch between the two legends is not planned.

His involvement in early 2026 could significantly boost WWE’s marquee events. The 2026 Royal Rumble, set for Saturday, January 31, will be a historic milestone as the first Rumble ever held outside of North America, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will also kick off WWE’s most ambitious international schedule to date, with three major events planned in Saudi Arabia throughout the year.

Lesnar is also expected to be part of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will mark the second consecutive year that WWE’s biggest show of the year takes place at the state-of-the-art venue.

With Lesnar’s star power back in the fold, WWE appears poised to make its 2026 calendar one of the most high-profile years in company history.