The Miz Was “Shocked” By CM Punk’s Apology

The Miz has opened up about his complex history with CM Punk, revealing that he was caught off guard when Punk approached him backstage at a WWE Raw taping in April 2023 to apologize and make peace. Speaking with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, the former WWE Champion reflected on their shared journey from developmental partners to main event rivals and shared his thoughts on Punk’s noticeable change in attitude since returning to WWE.

The unexpected apology took place during Punk’s now-famous backstage visit to Raw in his hometown of Chicago while he was still under contract with AEW — a move that ultimately helped pave the way for his WWE return later that year. Miz reminisced about their early days together, recalling how close they once were.

“Punk, we have such history. We used to drive together. We’d always be in a van — it’d be five of us, and Swoggle — driving town to town. That was before iPhones, so all you would do is talk,” Miz explained. “We have such a rich history. Memories of OVW, where we were all trying to become someone, and now here we are 20 years later.”

When asked if Punk’s apology surprised him, Miz admitted he didn’t know what to expect. “Yeah. I didn’t know what to expect. I remember coming down the stairs and seeing him and being like, ‘Hey.’ I didn’t know what to expect.”

The pair’s most notable on-screen clash came in 2011, when Miz walked into WrestleMania 27 as WWE Champion — a position many believed Punk deserved instead. Tensions continued in later years, with Punk publicly criticizing Miz for working WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows during his time away from the company. That long-standing friction is what made Punk’s decision to reconcile so significant, signaling a desire to mend fences before his WWE return in November 2023, following his high-profile exit from AEW.

Miz also spoke about the evolution he’s witnessed in Punk since then, describing a more positive and fulfilled version of his former rival. “Seeing him come back, it’s been interesting. I remember before, driving with him, but I also remember when he was at the tail end, and it didn’t seem like he was a happy person. Now, I see him backstage, and it’s a different person than I remember. He seems very happy,” Miz said.

“I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. He’s also in a position where he’s teaching a lot, and there are not many of us who have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach, learn, and adapt. It’s cool to see the change and happiness.”

CM Punk has been on a strong run since returning to WWE, most recently picking up a major victory at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event, where he teamed with his wife AJ Lee to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.