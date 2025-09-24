The Undertaker Shuts Down Rumors About Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has firmly shut down a long-standing rumor that he used his backstage power to advance the WWE career of his wife, Michelle McCool. Speaking on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer called the accusations “absurd” and made it clear that he never leveraged his influence for personal reasons.

McCool, a two-time Divas Champion and two-time Women’s Champion, was one of the top female stars of her era. However, after her relationship with The Undertaker became public, some fans accused the company legend of using his pull to elevate her career — a claim both have repeatedly denied.

“I think as equally as proud of my wrestling accolades is the way that I’ve been perceived and the way that my peers respect me, and at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters to me,” Undertaker said. “I have a very, very small inner circle of people that I actually care what they think of me. The people that are in the locker room, the guys that I shared the dressing room with, I care about what they think.”

He made it clear that he would never risk that respect by playing politics behind the scenes. “I’m pretty sure if you ask 99.5% of the guys that I’ve ever been in a dressing room with or worked in a territory with, they’re going to tell you that as much clout as I supposedly have, or even if I do, I never, ever would have used it for that kind of crap.”

The Deadman also blasted the nature of online rumors, criticizing those who spread false narratives without proof. “It’s absurd that people get on the internet and can use words like ‘reliable sources’ and this and that, and everybody believes it,” he said. “I’m not going to give anybody that kind of satisfaction of me having to explain myself.”

Undertaker ended his comments with a blunt message for anyone who still believes the claims: “Anybody that doesn’t believe any of that, they can all line up single file, I’ll bend over and then line up and kiss my ass. That’s just the way it is.”

McCool retired from full-time competition in 2011 but has made occasional returns to WWE, including appearances in the Women’s Royal Rumble.