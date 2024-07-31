The Miz: “The Locker Room Is At An All-Time High Of Positivity”

The Miz is the latest WWE star to talk about the creative process now that Triple H is in charge and Vince McMahon is no longer with the company.

WWE’s business has taken off since the creative shift two years ago, following the hush money scandal that saw McMahon’s power crumble. This includes all key metrics, including fan interest.

The Miz, who will host this year’s SummerSlam, discussed the state of WWE on the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

Miz stated, “We’re always evolving as WWE superstars. Whether you’re a superstar or a company in total, we’re always to make sure that the audience gets what they need. We want to give them the best form of entertainment that we can possibly give them, and right now, the locker room is at an all-time high of positivity. I think that Triple H has really took the reigns and made this show incredible. He’s given chances to people that may not have gotten chances before and you see what’s happening. I’ve never seen WWE so popular in my twenty-year career. I’ve never seen so many superstars that we consider what we call over, which means when they come out, the crowd goes ecstatic. Whether they’re booing or cheering them, they’re highly engaged and there are so many superstars right now, it’s hard to get on a SummerSlam card. Right now, getting on a PLE is very, very, difficult to have a match.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)