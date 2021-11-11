The New Day Was Given A Heads Up About Being Separated In The 2021 Draft

In an interview with TalkSport.com, WWE Champion Big E commented on the New Day being separated again the 2021 WWE Draft:

“We got some heads up so we knew it was coming, and I wasn’t shocked. I was hoping, though, that we’d be on the same brand and they could have done their own thing and I could have done mine.”

“It’s always disappointing. I will say, I think the last year of being on SmackDown while they were on Raw did help me grow as a wrestler and a performer. There are some benefits, but really I’m just trying to find the silver lining of it all – it still sucks. But at the same time, I want to make sure I’m not standing in the way of those guys growing or putting us in a situation where they’re just running out there for my matches and being my cheerleaders, I don’t think that would be best for them. So we’re all trying to make the best of it.”