The Rock Explains Why Cody Rhodes Initially Gave Up The WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event Spot

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained why Cody Rhodes initially turned down the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event spot against Roman Reigns.

The Rock claimed he called Cody after the Royal Rumble and told him to finish his story another time.

Cody allegedly said the following, according to Rock, “Rock it stings, but I agree. It stings, but I’m a team player. It stings, but I want what’s best for the business.”

Rock said the following

Regarding Cody changing his mind, The Rock said, “You turned your back & looked at The Rock & instead of looking at The Rock saying ‘yeah go get him – let’s make history’. Instead you gave The Rock a look & it’s the same look you gave the world, like The Rock went out there & ran over your goofy ass dog.”

Rock’s full 15-minute speech can be seen below: