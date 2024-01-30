The Rock Releases Statement Regarding His New Role With The TKO Board Of Directors

As PWMania.com previously reported, TKO (the parent company of WWE and UFC) appointed Dwayne Johnson to its Board of Directors last week, and he now owns the “The Rock” trademark.

The Rock shared a video package and the following statement with fans via social media.

“My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors (who owns @wwe & @ufc)

An historic day of big business with deep and personal ‘life comes full circle’ significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now the fun part – we go to work. We build.

Thank you to my TKO/WWE partners-

Ari Emmanuel

Mark Shapiro

Nick Khan

Paul “Triple H” Levesque

