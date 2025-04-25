The Rock Says Jacob Fatu Has A “Big Future” In WWE

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed various topics, including the bright future that awaits Jacob Fatu in WWE following Fatu’s victory in the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Rock said, “What I love about Jacob, the last event I was there, I went backstage, I gave him the biggest hug. He had tears in his eyes saying, ‘This saved my life.’ When you have that kind of performer who is pulling and digging in to something and delivering his soul and passion into something that has saved his life, you’re flying at a different level. Fans could feel that and fans love that. He’s supposed to be the cool heel in the match and they’re cheering the hell out of him and chanting his name. That told me immediately there is a big future there with Jacob.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)