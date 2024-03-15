The Rock Taking Time Off From WWE Shortly After WrestleMania XL

The Rock will be taking some time off from WWE in the near future.

Shortly after WrestleMania XL season in May through August, The Rock will be filming a movie.

The film that The Rock will be shooting during that time, which is the movie based on the life of MMA legend “The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr, will reportedly be shooting in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Tokyo, Japan and Vancouver.

As a result, it is unlikely The Rock will be able to do anything physical in WWE through that period of time.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)