The Rock’s Presence In LA Sparks Speculation Ahead Of WWE RAW Netflix Premiere

While WWE has yet to officially confirm The Rock’s appearance at Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, all indications point toward the possibility.

WrestleVotes recently reported that The Rock is expected to be at the show, potentially kicking off the build to a WrestleMania 41 match. However, plans for The Rock’s in-ring return have not been finalized, leaving fans and insiders speculating about his involvement.

Adding to the intrigue, as PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock is scheduled to be a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The timing of his presence in Los Angeles has fueled further speculation about a possible WWE appearance.

The Rock shared his excitement for the Golden Globes on Instagram, celebrating the nomination of Moana 2 for Best Picture. He wrote:

“We CHEE HOO’n all night this Sunday — As always, I’ll have fun presenting, but more importantly – having MOANA 2 nominated for Best Picture is so special and humbling, as it represents this global embrace of our Polynesian culture and people. As the character ‘Maui’ and producer, this is a very cool and special night. We say it loud and proud.”

With The Rock in the spotlight during Golden Globes weekend and potentially on Raw, fans are eagerly watching for any signs of his plans for WrestleMania 41. His presence on Monday night could be the spark that sets the stage for one of WWE’s biggest storylines of the year.