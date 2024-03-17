The Rock’s Social Media Promos With Profanity Have Reportedly Upset WWE Stars

Prior to this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a video promo on his social media accounts. The Rock used profanity several times in the clip, including telling Cody Rhodes to “shut the f*ck up.”

According to Aaron Varble of SEScoops.com, WWE President Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Dan Ventrelle recently sent a memo to WWE talent informing them of the importance of following PG guidelines on television and social media.

According to the report, Rock’s social media promotions have irritated some talent who believe there is a double standard.

Varble stated, “It seems that The Rock is able to get away with dropping every flowery profanity he wants to on social media, while the rest of the roster are wearing PG handcuffs. I was additionally told that talent are asking why The Rock is getting a pass. I was told that the thinking is that ‘even if he is the big movie star, shouldn’t everyone play by the same rules? So he can curse and use that to get over, but everyone else is handcuffed?’”