The Undertaker Discusses Cody Rhodes Possibly Turning Heel

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the potential of Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes turning heel.

Undertaker said, “I think he’s doing a phenomenal job, I think he’s going to have a tremendous run as a babyface, but I think his bigger run will be as a heel.”

“There’s just something about Cody with me that I envision a heel, it’s down the road, because right now I think he’s killing it as the babyface and his promos are on point.”

