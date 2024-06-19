The Undertaker Open To Do More Cameo Appearances For WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics including how he is open in doing more cameo appearances for the company, but not any matches.

Undertaker said, “Yeah, I could do it. I couldn’t do it to the standard that I wanted to do it. There’s certain things that I don’t feel like I would be able to do. After I did it, I came back, and I was like, ‘I’m good now. I don’t need to do this again.’ Not saying that I wouldn’t if they needed something like that again, but I’m not going to have a match, or I’m not coming out of retirement. Yeah, that’s it [boneyard match]. That’s the way I have to look at it.”

On when he knew it was time to retire:

“It’s weird. I knew that it was going to come, but I wasn’t mentally preparing myself for it. I always just thought I was going to be able to do it, and realistically, Father Time is undefeated. I knew early on, even when I was still working, and I love this business so much, but I knew I was going to have a hard time. People always ask me, ‘Well why don’t you go down to the PC? Why don’t you be a mentor?’ When I’m around, I do that kind of stuff. But as an everyday deal, I can’t do it. Because recently, I’ve just kind of had closure at Mania. I don’t know if you heard this but I struggled since I retired at being at live events. I would go. I was at the Rumble because I had the 1DeadMAN Show in Clearwater. I stayed over, and I was at the Rumble. By the time I think maybe the first match had gone out, I left. Because internally, my body and my mind is [thinking] you should be getting ready, you should be going out there and I get almost, I wouldn’t say anxiety, but I just get this feeling like I can’t take it because I want to be out there so bad. I wanted to continue to wrestle, obviously, my body broke down and Father Time is undefeated, I never wanted to be a parody of myself and I really risked that at the end. I had some matches that I think, maybe at one point in my career, they were bad. But there was one point in my career I felt like I could take anything and turn it around and I just didn’t have it in me, like the match I had with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. I should have picked up on the fact that he had his bell rung, and then [he] rung it again when he hit the post, I should have been sharp enough to adapt at that point, and not try to get to where I was getting.”

You can check out The Undertaker’s comments in the video below.