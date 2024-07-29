The Undertaker Reflects On Dressing Up Like Kane On An Episode Of WWE RAW In 1998

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including dressing up like fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane on an episode of RAW in 1998.

Undertaker said, “I don’t know whose idea it was, but it was genius. It was just funny because you’re with these people all the time, but when you have to emulate them, your mannerisms, and everything, it does become kind of pressure-filled to sell it without [the audience] being tipped off. When we did that, I think Kane was probably 25 times heavier than I was. I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to look like ‘anorexic Kane’ in this suit. Both times, it came off without a hitch. Nobody had a clue, and this is one of those iconic moments when I pulled the mask off and everything. Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler flipping out. It was fun. That was really great. It was creative booking and good stuff. ”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)