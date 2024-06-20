The Undertaker Reveals His Daughter Is Interested In Getting Into The Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics, including how his daughter, who is only 11 years old, is already all about the wrestling business and wants to get into it someday.

Undertaker said, “My daughter, my 11-year-old, she points (leg slaps) out. She’s all about the business. Wants to get in the business.” “If her heart is in it and she puts in the work, I’ll support her. She’s a tremendous athlete.”

You can check out The Undertaker’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)