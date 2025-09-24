The Undertaker Says WWE Attitude Era Felt Like Being A Rockstar

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker joined the Club 520 podcast, where he discussed several topics, including feeling like a rockstar during the Attitude Era.

Undertaker said, “During the Attitude Era…I think that’ll be probably the closest thing that I would ever know of just being like a… Like a… I don’t know, like a huge rockstar! It was so crazy back then! Just how many people watched the, you know, RAW and TV back then?” Undertaker noted that business was so good back then that even if a ‘house’ was sold out, the locker room would be disappointed if they ever saw a few empty seats. “Everybody would be like: ‘Damn, man!’ Like, dude, it’s like 10 seats out there? ‘No, man, we got to pour it. We got to step it up!’”

On how he would get trashed in Las Vegas:

“I can’t even get into some of the stories! I always just knew like, if I ever had to look on my sheets and Vegas was running, I was just like ‘Alright, that’s – I’m going to need two days off work after we work Vegas’ because I’mma be trashed.”

On his schedule in wrestling:

“There was my wrestling schedule and then there was everything else! You know, but again, that’s just… That’s another thing that these guys do far better is manage their personal lives and business.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.