The Undertaker Shares His Thoughts On Infamous Super ShowDown Match With Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on an episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg suffering concussions in their Super ShowDown 2019 match.

Undertaker said, “I should have picked up on the fact that he had his bell rung, and then [he] rung it again when he hit the post. I should have been sharp enough to adapt at that point and not try to get to where I was getting.”

On the experience of being in that match:

“It was a scary match to be in… When you have long periods of time where you don’t work. Man, you lose that sharpness, the mental quickness to figure out things. That was something that I always really prided myself on; if something happened — knowing what to do.”

On no one being specifically at fault:

“It was nobody’s fault. Just what happened, happened.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.