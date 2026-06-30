Thekla Responds To Mercedes Mone Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW Women’s World Champion and leader of the Triangle of Madness, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, appeared at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum to discuss various topics, including her thoughts on Mercedes Moné’s comments about her.

Thekla said, “Did she win? I didn’t watch. Honestly, I had other s*** to do. Honestly, I don’t know what’s going on. Is is it Maya uh Planet World or is it uh what did Mercedes win? Good. Good for Good for her. Good for her. Round of applause for Mercedes first of all. So, what is it going to be? Uh Mercedes versus the champ. The best champ that’s ever been that’s ever going to be. Yeah. Uh great. Cool. Good for her. Good. Good for me, I guess, because I’m going to retain. I don’t care. This baby is glued to me unless I take it off myself, babies. I don’t care what you think. Beautiful. I don’t care what’s what you think is going to happen. This is mine. I got it after eight months. I’m going to have it for 16 at least. It’s my favorite accessory at this point. Round of applause for me!”

On attacking STARDOM President Toro Okada at Forbidden Door:

“Oh, every time I get to face him, every time I see his dumb face, it’s a blast. I love it. I love that he got he got my money. I’m not sure if he used it, I put it in his poor ass account. I love any chance I get to whoop his ass. So Tony, is he going to be there on Wednesday? Yeah! it’s going to be a field day! I’m not done burning STARDOM to the ground until that company is done!”

You can check out Thekla’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)