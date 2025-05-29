Three-Hour WWE SmackDown Format To Continue For Foreseeable Future

WWE SmackDown will remain a three-hour broadcast on the USA Network for the time being, according to a new report from WrestleVotes. Although the initial plan was for the show to return to its traditional two-hour format after May 30th, that decision has since been reversed.

Sources told WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda that WWE and USA Network had previously agreed to shorten the show back to two hours beginning June 6th. However, those plans changed when the network expressed continued satisfaction with the show’s performance in the extended format.

“USA Network was steadfast on keeping it that length,” the report noted. “Sources say USA has been happy overall with the performance of the show, numbers-wise, with the extra third hour.”

While the current plan is to keep SmackDown at three hours, discussions are ongoing and a return to two hours could still be considered for the start of the new TV season in late September.

For now, fans can expect more SmackDown content each week as the blue brand continues to build momentum on its extended platform.