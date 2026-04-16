Three Names Who Must Win At WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday

We are a mere 48 hours from the kickoff of WrestleMania 42, as WrestleMania Saturday will take place. WWE will be returning for the “Showcase of the Immortals” for the second year in a row. Saturday’s edition of WrestleMania 42 will be headlined by Cody Rhodes, with Jelly Roll in his corner, putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton, with Pat McAfee in his corner.

We will also see Stephanie Vaquer putting the Women’s World Championship on the line against the Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, as well as Seth Rollins going one-on-one with Gunther, AJ Lee putting her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch, The Irresistible Forces putting their WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on the line against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, & The Bella Twins, The Vision team up with iShowSpeed to take on The Usos & LA Knight, and Jacob Fatu battle Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned match. So, which three names need to win on Saturday?

3. Jacob Fatu

With the first hour of WrestleMania 42 kicking off on ESPN proper both nights for free, the WWE has the chance to make new stars and bring in many new eyes. For Jacob Fatu, this is something that could work wonders. He will be facing off with Drew McIntyre, who doesn’t have the greatest memories at WrestleMania events. However, he is also expected to take some time off following this year’s WrestleMania event to film a movie.

This presents a very unique opportunity to build Fatu up in a major way on the biggest stage. Taking nothing away from McIntyre, he’s a star in every sense of the word. McIntyre is about as big a powerhouse as they come, and a loss here wouldn’t hurt him, especially with him taking time off anyway. With a lot of eyes on the first hour of WrestleMania 42 in particular, and this match already announced, the WWE has the opportunity in their hands to make a new monster out of Fatu.

Following his split from Solo Sikoa, Fatu hasn’t been revered as the same. He was once a very credible threat to any title in the WWE. However, since then, he was forced to take time off, and he hasn’t looked like the same threat since he’s been back. This is WWE’s chance to get him back on track. Give him a decisive and dominant win in what is sure to be a brutal, unsanctioned match with one of the WWE’s biggest stars, McIntyre. This could be a win that propels him right back into the main event picture.

2. Liv Morgan

The next name on this list is the newfound “pop star,” Liv Morgan. Morgan won the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 42, where she chose to challenge for Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship. While this match is sure to deliver on just about every front, it’s also a match that Morgan should walk out of the biggest show of the year for WWE with the top prize in the Monday Night Raw women’s division.

While winning the Women’s Royal Rumble is not a forgone conclusion that you will win the championship at WrestleMania, it is still something that Liv should find herself on the right side of history. Since the Women’s Royal Rumble was born in 2018, five of the eight winners have won their big match that year at WrestleMania – Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, & Bayley.

The fact is, this run by Stephanie Vaquer with the top prize has been very lackluster, to no fault of Vaquer. The booking has essentially found her in rematches with members of The Judgement Day. However, if the WWE can somehow put the belt on Liv at WrestleMania 42, it can make all new rivalries for her. Including being a prop in a potential Judgement Day break-up storyline around Summerslam. Liv is on the best run of her life at the moment; she should be rewarded as such.

1. Gunther

In what may be the best match of the entire weekend, we will see the “Career Killer,” Gunther, face off with Seth Rollins. This is a very impromptu match due to Bron Breakker not being able to come back from dealing with a hernia, and Rey Mysterio’s status was up in the air for a while before being added to the six-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship last Monday. However, despite the changes, this is sure to be a stellar, five-star match between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

Gunther comes into this one after a very big 2025. He retired Goldberg and John Cena last year, and retired the legendary AJ Styles to kick off 2026 at the Royal Rumble. These are three major matches and three major accomplishments that Gunther has had in the last 12 months alone. The fact that he was almost left off WrestleMania is just astonishing. As for Rollins, he was dealing with a recent injury, but thankfully made it back in time. In a brutal turn of luck, Breakker sustained a hernia and has been out of action since.

This completely makes Rollins’ rivalry with the Vision null and void, at this moment. Entering into WrestleMania Saturday, this is a match that Gunther should win for the simple reason that you cannot have him beat Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, retiring all three of them, and have him lose at the biggest show of the year right after. This is sure to be a fantastic match, but a win here for Gunther, especially with/without Vision’s help, could add another layer to the brewing Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell