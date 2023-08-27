“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason Crowned NWA National Heavyweight Title At NWA 75

Your new NWA National Heavyweight Champion is “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason.

Mason defeated JR Kratos and Odinson in a Winner-Take-All Triple Threat to capture the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title on Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show. Mason turned on Pollo Del Mar at one point and delivered a Thrillride to end their alliance. Kratos then defeated Mason, but Odison defeated Kratos, and Mason won the vacant title with a Thrillride to Odinson for the pin. Mason dedicated the victory to the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Mason is having his first singles reign in the NWA. The title was declared vacant on the July 12 edition of NWA Powerrr as EC3 retained over Mason, then vacated so that he could compete for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title as the main event of tonight’s NWA 75 Night One. The last champion before Mason, EC3, began his only reign with the NWA National Heavyweight Title on April 7 of this year, defeating Cyron at the NWA 312 event. EC3 held the strap for approximately 93 days.

On the pre-show of Saturday’s show, a 21-man battle royal was scheduled to crown the first challenger to the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion for a title shot on Night Two. However, the Battle Royal has reportedly been moved to Night Two, but it remains to be seen whether the Battle Royal winner will work both the Battle Royal and the title match on Night Two.

Several shots from Saturday’s Triple Threat for the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title at Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary pay-per-view at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri are included below:

Thrillbilly Silas Mason went over Kratos and Odinson to become the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion @nwa #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Mz6q1TJbkM — NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) August 27, 2023

The new National Heavyweight Champion is about to take the NWA on a thrill ride! #AndNew #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/wLpRHW6BnW — NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023