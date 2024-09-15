Thunder Rosa Confirms She Will Be On Sidelines For “A Couple Weeks”

Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa confirmed on Busted Open Radio this week that she will be out of action for “a couple of weeks” recovering from a concussion.

“If you feel like you have a concussion, make sure you stop,” Rosa said. “Don’t get in there.”

She added, “It’s not worth it. I can tell you, I’m right now, I’m suffering a concussion, so I’m gonna be out for a little bit, for a couple weeks.”

For the complete interview, visit SiriusXM.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.