Thunder Rosa Issues Update on Her AEW Status

When Thunder Rosa relinquished her title due to a back injury in November 2022, Jamie Hayter became the AEW women’s champion. Rosa provided an update on her situation during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle, but we’re going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

There’s still no word regarding when Rosa will be cleared to wrestle again.

