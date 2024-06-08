Thunder Rosa Looks Back On Her Lights Out Match With Britt Baker

AEW star Thunder Rosa recently spoke with Heel Squad on a number of topics including her Lights Out match with Britt Baker on the March 17th, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

Rosa said, “The [match] that pretty much set everything off and changed the trajectory of my career was the Lights Out match with Britt Baker.” “That’s the one because we changed the game in TV [and] in women’s wrestling with the kind of match that we had.”

“It was gruesome. There was blood; there was chairs. There was everything. We won match of the year, and we were probably the first ones in probably forever to win that. So I am married by blood with this woman forever because of what we did together.”

You can check out Rosa’s comments in the video below.