Thunder Rosa May Still Need To Get Back Surgery

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on an episode of The KiddChris Show, where she talked about a number of topics including how she may still need to get back surgery in the future as she didn’t have the time and the chance to get one when she was out of action for a long period of time.

Rosa said, “I didn’t.” “I think the possibility of surgery will be probably in the future. There were two things happening at the same time. I had tears on my lower back and I had herniations.”

“Before you can do anything, you have to wait for the tears to not be tears. After, that’s when you can do the exercises. It took me about seven to eight months to exercise properly. There are a lot of things I had to change with training anf in my life. I was a runner, I can no longer run. You have to pick and choose what you ca do. I want to still be at 100% in the ring, so I had to change everything.”

