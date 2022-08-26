Thunder Rosa “Off Social Media” Amidst Injury and Reported Backstage Heat

Due to the injury that she sustained, Thunder Rosa will not be able to compete at the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and instead, there will be a four-way match to determine who will serve as the interim women’s champion. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Rosa is struggling with a disc issue in her back, which is something that she has been trying to work through for some time.

According to a report published on Fightful, Rosa and Britt Baker have had some tension behind the scenes over the course of the past year; despite this, the two have attempted to maintain a professional relationship and collaborate. In addition to this, it is believed that Jamie Hayter had beef with Rosa after Rosa broke Jamie Hayter’s nose during their match on Battle of the Belts III.

On Thursday afternoon, Rosa’s official Twitter account announced that she would be taking a break from social media and sent the following message to her followers.

“Thunder Rosa is off social media, we ask you to respect her privacy. For any business inquiries please contact me @TonyStAllen. If any tweets are not on the Thunder Rosa voice there will be signed accordingly my signature is TA. -TA”