Thunder Rosa Compares Her Feud With Britt Baker To Steve Austin vs. The Rock

During an appearance on the Under the Ring podcast, Thunder Rosa commented on her feud with Britt Baker in AEW:

“Every match that we had, it escalated to the next level. At first we had our match that was a regular match at Beach Break. Then, we had the tag matches and the blow off [Lights Outs]. The rivalry that we had, it’s real. Now that I took the title from her, it’s not something that is going to end. It’s like The Rock and Stone Cold (Steve Austin), something similar, or Trish (Stratus) and Lita. Something of that sort. Something that is never going to end. Our matches were definitely more physical in terms of female wrestling. We pushed a lot of boundaries that I don’t think people were used to seeing women in the mainstream media, doing something of that sort, especially on the last one. I probably watched it 10 times and I cannot tell you the amount of pain that everyone that was part of that match went through. From the wrestlers to the referees. It was very intense and we definitely…we had an opportunity to elevate women’s wrestling to another level with it.”



