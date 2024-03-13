Thunderbolt Patterson To Be Inducted Into 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

Thunderbolt Patterson will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE has started announcing names for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Paul Heyman is the most well-known name, as ECW is based in Philadelphia, followed by Muhamid Ali, The US Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), and Bull Nakano.

On Wednesday, WWE announced via Andscape that Patterson will be honored this year.

Patterson entered the wrestling business in 1964, primarily working in Georgia, Florida, and the surrounding territories. In the 1970s, the NWA blacklisted him for making repeated appearances for independent promotions, as well as complaining about racism in wrestling and attempting to form a wrestler labor union.

Throughout his career, he won several championships, including the NWA Atlantic Coast Tag Team Championship with Jerry Priscoe, the NWA American Tag Team Championship, and the NWA National Tag Team Championship. He collaborated with Wahoo McDaniel, Ole Anderson, Tony Atlas, and others.

Additional names will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The ceremony follows SmackDown on April 5th at the Wells Fargo Center during WrestleMania weekend.

A hugely influential, although often overlooked, figure in sports-entertainment history, Patterson’s captivating abilities on the microphone inspired a generation of talkers that followed in his footsteps.

Growing up in Iowa, Patterson moved to Texas and worked with legendary promoter Dory Funk Sr. (father of WWE Hall of Famers Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk) where he began performing incredible interviews using a delivery inspired by Black Southern pastors.

Patterson backed up his talents on the microphone in the ring as he captured titles across North America while defeating iconic opponents like Bruiser Brody and WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik. Thunderbolt was also a decorated tag team competitor, most famously teaming with Ole Anderson before their partnership erupted into a brutal rivalry, which helped launch the legendary Four Horsemen.

Patterson was also a contemporary of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and was often credited with inspiring The American Dream’s charismatic persona.

Patterson’s work as a captivating performer was self-evident, but he was also a fierce advocate for the health and welfare of competitors outside of the ring.

His legacy as a showman with his signature quick punches, his incredible blend of power and speed, and his compassion for his fellow man live on as his influence can still be seen in the ring today.