Ticket Sales For This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Miami, FL.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 7,369 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

According to the report, there are 1,268 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 8,637 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX show is Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory, The Pride & The Final Testament go face-to-face, plus Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

