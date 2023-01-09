Tickets Moving Fast for Mercedes Monè Debut Match in NJPW at Battle in the Valley

Tickets are moving fast for Mercedes Monè’s (Sasha Banks) debut match in NJPW.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, 18 February from the San Jose Civic, San Jose, California. Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title is scheduled to take place at the event.

According to WrestleTix, 2,121 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/8/23), leaving 31 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,152.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for Battle In The Valley, but NJPW is promising a jam-packed card. The show also features Jay White and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.