Tickets Now On Sale For TNA’s Return To Orlando In Early 2024

Total Nonstop Action is coming to the Sunshine State in the New Year.

TNA Wrestling is returning with IMPACT Wrestling at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida on Friday, January 19, 2024 and again on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Advertised for the double IMPACT show on 1/19 and 1/20 are Alex Shelley, Moose, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Tommy Dreamer, Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Courtney Rush, Jessicka and Gisele Shaw.

Tickets are now officially on-sale as of this morning. You can purchase tickets to the shows at Ticketmaster.com.