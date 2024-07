WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including the controversial Instagram post aimed at fellow WWE star Jade Cargill, which has since been deleted and included an audio of someone saying “black b**ch.”

Stratton said, “It was an honest mistake. I didn’t hear the audio.”

“I had it up for maybe 20 seconds and I deleted it instantly as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.