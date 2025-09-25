Tiffany Stratton Explains Reason Behind Removal From NXT Homecoming

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including her decision to withdraw from NXT Homecoming.

This decision came after she experienced a rough landing while attempting a Moonsault from the top rope to the outside during her title defense against Jade Cargill on the September 12 edition of SmackDown.

Stratton said, “Physically, I’m okay. Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was more precautionary and monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. For the most part, I’m doing good. I’m great.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

