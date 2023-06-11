Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Dream Match Opponents In WWE

Tiffany Stratton is your NXT Women’s Champion.

But it wasn’t easy for her to get there.

The top dog in NXT’s current women’s division recently spoke with UpNXT for an interview, during which she recalled struggling to get into WWE, as well as her pick for her dream match opponent in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Charlotte Flair inspiring her to become a professional wrestler: “Well, obviously the Queen herself, Charlotte Flair [inspired me to become a wrestler]. I was actually switching through the channels one night and I saw her on my screen. I think it was a random SmackDown, and I saw her. She’s blonde, she was jacked, and I thought to myself, ‘I could totally do that.”

On how she struggled to get into WWE initially: “So I immediately submitted my application on the WWE website, and I never heard back. So I submitted it again, and again, and again. I still heard nothing. So what I did is I found a connection. His name was Greg Gagne. He actually agreed to train me for a little bit, and actually, I took my first bump and he immediately said, ‘This girl has IT.’ So he called Stephanie McMahon, who got in contact with Triple H to get me a tryout and they finally agreed to give me a tryout. They flew me to the Performance Center and then COVID hits, so they had to fly us all back home. I didn’t get invited back for another year and a half and what it did in that year and a half is I went through a bodybuilding prep. I CrossFit’d, and I continued to train in the ring that I first ever took my bump in. Then I finally was invited back and immediately they signed me and now look where we are.”

On her dream match: “I would have to say a Triple Threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. I think we are all highly athletic. We’re all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better Women’s match in history.”

Check out the complete interview at SnapChat.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.