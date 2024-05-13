Wes Lee Segment Announced For 5/14 Episode Of NXT

Wes Lee will break his silence tomorrow night.

On Monday, WWE announced that fans will hear from the former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee following his recent emotional return to the brand.

Also scheduled for the 5/14 episode of NXT on USA Network are the following matches and segments:

* Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

* NXT Heritage Cup holder Charlie Dempsey defends against Tony D’Angelo

* Noam Dar vs. Je’Von Evans

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* We will hear from Wes Lee