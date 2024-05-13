Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Draws Worst Ratings For Show In All Of 2024

The final numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.128 million viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The show is down slightly from the previous week’s show on May 3, 2024, which drew 2.148 million viewers.

It is the lowest audience the show has drawn since December 22, 2023.

The show drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is actually slightly up from the 5/3 episode, which finished with a 0.60 rating in the same coveted demo.

SmackDown on 5/10 featured first round matches in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as the announcement of Logan Paul as Cody Rhodes’ challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.