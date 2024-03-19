Tito Santana Looks Back On The Issues He Had Working With Ole Anderson

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the issues he had when he was working with the late great Ole Anderson.

Santana said, “He just continued to lie to me.” “In my book, I even said, ‘That’s the only guy in professional wrestling that I don’t have any good things to say about.’ He promised me the world, and he never came through.”

“When I gave in my notice, the last day that I was there, I gave him a specific date. We were in Ohio, and I missed the show — I didn’t miss the show; I told Ole I wasn’t going to be there a month before, but he went ahead and booked me. And I would’ve made $300 on that show, but he fined me $500. And I kept going back to him, and he just kept working me. I said, ‘You know what? You just keep it. You need it more than I do.’ And that was really the last time I ever spoke to him.”

