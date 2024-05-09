TKO President Discusses WWE’s Relationship With Saudi Arabia, Doing More Shows In The Future

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently took part in the TKO Q1 2024 Earnings Call, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Shapiro said, “Let’s remember, we have a strong and healthy relationship with the Kingdom, through WWE, and doing two annual events a year. I’ll remind folks that those deals were primarily highly tied to Vince McMahon. There was a lot of speculation with Vince being gone, ‘would that impact the relationship in a negative way? Would they be looking to get out of it?’ I would say that Nick Khan, in particular has developed, sustained, cultivated, and nurtured a very strong relationship in a handoff from Vince. They have a lot of trust and faith in each other. We’ve been delivering on those events.”

On possibly doing more shows in the country:

“Potentially, we could look to do more events, but nothing is planned beyond those two events at this time. We will be continue to look at festivalizing those WWE events more than we already do.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)