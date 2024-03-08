TNA Announces Late Change To Title Match For Tonight’s Sacrifice 2024

The plans for the TNA Digital Media Championship match at tonight’s TNA Wrestling special event have been changed.

Just hours before going live this evening with their TNA Sacrifice 2024 show from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the company has announced that Laredo Kid has been dealing with travel issues, leading to a change to the originally announced TNA Digital Media Championship bout on the card.

Now set for action in the TNA Digital Media Championship contest this evening will be Crazzy Steve vs. Joe Hendry.

