TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 6/18/2026

According to Programming Insider, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 255,000 viewers and posted a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 33.51% increase in viewership from the previous week’s average of 191,000 viewers and a 150% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.02 in the same demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest for the show since the episode aired on April 16, which also recorded a 0.05 rating. Moreover, the total audience for this episode was the largest since the April 9 episode, which had 257,000 viewers. TNA iMPACT faces challenges when making year-over-year comparisons due to the lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.037 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with an audience of 216,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, KC Navarro, and “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, who teamed up against Order 4, consisting of TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.