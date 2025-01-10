TNA Impact Results – January 9, 2025

TNA is back from Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage.

We will see the Rascalz vs. The Good Hands. Also, Joe Hendry & Rhino vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth. Plus, we will hear from Jordynne Grace and more.

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan

The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, & JDC w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, & Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Eric Young, Steve Maclin, & Jonathan Gresham defeat The System via pinfall with a KIA from Steve Maclin to JDC. After the match, the System attacked with steel chairs. They put a chair around Gresham’s neck and ran him into the ring post.

A Joe Hendry video package:

The video featured his rise to the top, his love of music, and his win at Final Resolution.

Savannah Evans vs. Lei Ying

Before the match, Xia Brookside came to the stage. She complained that Evans had injured her, but she had a backup plan. Xia Brookside brings out Lei Ying Lee to face Evans.

RESULTS: Lei Ying Lee defeats Savannah Evans with a spin kick via pinfall.

Backstage:

Jordynne Grace is upset, and rightfully so. She interrupted Gia Miller and challenged Tessa Blanchard to meet her in the ring.

Video:

In a video package, Rosemary calls out Masha Slamovich.

Gauntlet Match – The Northern Armory (Josh Alexander, Judas Icarus, & Travis Williams) vs. Mike Santana

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats The Northern Armory via Disqualification. Santana pins Judas and Travis, and then they interfere during Santana’s match with Josh and beat him down.

Promo:

The Concierge said he would do something unprecedented next week. Heather and Ash by Elegance will soon be the tag team champions, and they will have a pre-launch championship celebration next week.

Rosemary video promo:

She thinks Masha Slamovich is fierce but predictable. Rosemary says she can smell Masha’s fear. Raven approaches and says it has been a while since Rosemary held the belt. She puts a knife to his throat. He remains calm and suggests they make it a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

The Good Hands vs. The Rascalz

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats The Good Hands via pinfall with after Feed ‘Em to the Lions.

Backstage:

Frankie Kazarian is giving Rhino a witty pep talk.

Backstage with Steve Maclin and Eric Young:

Maclin said that The System had crossed the line by trying to end Jonathan Gresham’s career. Eric wants to hand out their justice and declared war.

First Class approached and made fun of them. AJ Francis said they were interested in tag team gold and would step over them to get it. He said he’d ask Santino Marella for a match.

In-Ring promo:

Alisha Edwards and Moose walked to the ring. She told the crowd to shut up. Moose believes he is the greatest X Division champion of all time. He said at Genesis that Ace Austin would find out why you always trust The System.

He told Alisha to throw the belt out of the ring because he was debuting a brand-new title belt at Genesis. One that is a fit for the face of the franchise. Alisha threw the belt out. Fans booed. Moose called the belt ugly and said he was embarrassed to carry it around.

OUT COMES ANDREW EVERETT

He said that Moose had no business being in the X Division. Andrew said in his three years in TNA, it was the only belt he cared about. He just never had a shot for it. Andrew says that the X Division built TNA.

Moose said he was trying to figure out who Everett was. He said he would put him down if Everett said one more word. Everett said he was an X Division wrestler, and Moose was not. Moose booted Everett down and said he had just earned himself a title match.

TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – Moose (c) vs. Andrew Everett

Ace Austin was watching from backstage!

RESULTS: AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION MOOSE! Moose defeats Andrew Everett via boot on chest pinfall with a massive powerbomb.

Backstage:

Sami Callihan chats with Santino Marella. He said he and PCO had never lost in TNA, so they deserved a TNA Tag Team Title shot. Santino makes a non-title match for next week between Sami and PCO vs. the Hardys. If PCO and Sami win, they could be added to the Genesis match.

Jordynne Grace calls out Tessa Blanchard:

Tessa Blanchard attacks Jordynne from behind AGAIN. They brawl until Santino Marella announces Jordynne vs. Tessa at Genesis.

Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

Before the match, Frankie Kazarian joined commentary for this match.

RESULTS: Joe Hendry & Rhino defeats Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth via pinfall with a Standing Ovation on Ryan from Hendry.

Rhino had announced on social media this would be his final night in TNA.

World TNA Champion Nic Nemeth has a stare-down with number 1 contender Joe Hendry to close the show.