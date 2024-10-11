TNA Impact Results – October 10, 2024

TNA IS BACK ON AXS TV FROM NASHVILLE, TN AT SKYWAY STUDIOS!

We will see X-Division Title No. 1 Contender: Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid. Plus, The Hardys vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey). We will also here from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and so much. Continue below for the results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Rosemary, Wendy Choo & Tasha Steelz vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordyne Grace & Sol Ruca

RESULTS: Jordynne Grace & Sol Ruca defeats Wendy Choo & Tasha Steelz via pinfall after Grace hits Tasha with a Juggernaut Driver.

Gia Miller interviews Josh Alexander backstage:

He’s with Judas Icarus & Travis Williams. Josh says he wants to focus on the new blood in TNA. He says they will now go by the name “The Northern Armory”.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth promo:

Nic says he loves being TNA World Champion. He talks about his upcoming match with Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory.

OUT COMES JOE HENDRY!

He talks about challenging for the championship. Joe calls Nic one of the best wrestlers ever. Nemeth said a lot of people believe in Hendry and the respect was mutual. He said that Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry.

Hendry asked how John Layfield was going to affect their match. Nemeth said he was reading the situation wrong, and Hendry needed to worry about Nemeth.

OUT COMES FIRST CLASS!

AJ Francis claims they are the main event of Bound for Glory. He then insults the crowd. First Class gets in the ring. AJ said that Hendry was on the pre-show before he came along. Now he’s in the main event? Fans chanted “We believe.” He said that Hendry only became popular after doing songs about AJ.

Hendry sang some of the songs. They traded more insults. Nemeth and Hendry agreed to team up. Santino Marella walked to the stage. He made the tag team match for the main event of tonight.

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (w/ Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

RESULTS: Josh Alexander defeats Eric Young via Jack Knife pinfall.

After the match, Eric tried to attack Josh, but the Northern Armory beat him down in the middle of the ring. Then footage of Steve Maclin being attacked backstage was shown.

Josh then wrapped a chair around Eric Young’s ankle then a diving knee drop.

Gia Miller interviews TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace backstage:

She was looking for Masha Slamovich. Jordynne enters a room of with photos of multiple members of the TNA Roster being X-ed out, with Grace being in the center of the frame.

Mike Santana promo:

He called out Moose. Mike says he will take out Moose the same way he took out the System in their locker room.

OUT COMES MOOSE!

He says he got the best security available to not deal with that nonsense again. He says Santana was nothing but a dumbass! However, Santana responded by saying Moose was being “a bitch” for hiring security. Moose thinks he was justified in bringing security for protection because they came from the same background.

The biggest difference between the two was that Santana still walked the streets he grew up in while Moose forgot where he came from. Moose responded by saying he did forget who he was because it helped him grow as a professional while Santana was “some Puerto Rican kid from the projects”.

This was a set-up, as The System (Brian Myers, JDC & Eddie Edwards) attacked Santana, but ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) came out to even the odds.

Out comes Santino Marella!

He booked Moose to face Mike Santana at TNA Bound for Glory and said that the next tag match had Bound for Glory implications.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

RESULTS: NO CONTEST! The Systems attacks The Hardy Boyz & ABC!

Santino Marella comes out and says that The System will defend the TNA Tag Titles against ABC & The Hardys in a Full Metal Mayhem at TNA Bound for Glory.

TNA X-Division Championship Match – Jason Hotch w/ John Skyler & Laredo Kid vs. Leon Slater

X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey was on commentary for this match.

RESULTS: Leon Slater defeats Jason Hotch via pinfall with a Swanton 450 Splash.

Jordynne Grace walks to the ring:

She grabs a mic and asks Masha Slamovich to come to the ring.

OUT COMES MASHA SLAMOVICH!

Grace said she saw that her “kill wall” was back up and she thought they were past that. Masha says they were friends after putting on the greatest TNA woman’s match. Grace was the only one to know Masha spoke English.

Masha accepts the Bound for Glory challenge so Grace can live in her shadow. She hands Jordynne an envelope and left the ring. Grace opened the envelope, and it was a picture of her that was crossed out.

Joe Hendry & TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth vs. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

During the match Joe hits Aj Francis with a Danger Zone taking him out the match.

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth & Joe Hendry defeats First Class when Nic hit KC Navarro with a Standing Ovation then the Famouser.

